KONICKI, Stanley

KONICKI, Jr., Stanley P.



Age 90, passed away on January 21, 2023. He is preceded in death by his wife, Della R. Konicki; parents, Stanley and Sophia Konicki; sister, Irene and husband, Thomas Golba; sister-in-law, Geraldine Konicki; and brothers-in-law, Robert Begley and Eugene Jablinski. Stanley is survived by his 2 sons, Karl (Marcia) and 3 children, Paul (Kristina) and their 2 children, Reagan and Deacon, Brandy Flaugher, Amber (Kaan) Gokay and their son, Kral; son, Kurt (Kimberly) and 2 sons, Kyle (Tara) and their daughters, Mila and Andi, and Kraig (Kassi) their daughter, Karli; 1 daughter, Kim (Todd) Wallace and their 2 daughters, Samantha Wallace, Lauren (Ted) Kruso and their daughter, Isabella Wallace; his siblings, Josephine Jablinski, Thomas Konicki, Carol Begley; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Stanley was an avid sports fan of the Cleveland Browns, Dayton Flyers, Ohio State Football and the Cincinnati Reds. Throughout his life, he coached football at Our Lady of Rosary and also coached for local adult softball teams. Stanley was a pro bowler and participated in tournaments nationwide. Stanley was a lifelong member of the VFW Huber Heights, and the Dayton Polish Club. The family will receive friends from 12-1:30pm on Friday, January 27, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, followed by the funeral service at 1:30pm. Calvary Cemetery will serve as Stanley's final resting place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

