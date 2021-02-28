KOLLESSER, Jame

KOLLESSER,



James Andrew



Age 54, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away February 17, 2021. He was born August 10, 1966, at Clark Air Force Base, Philippines, to the late John Paul, Sr. and Marilyn Ann (Bergman) Kollesser. Jimmy was an outgoing person, seemed he never met a stranger.



He was a Concrete Finisher and once owned his own concrete business. Jimmy was passionate about all things fishing. In his early years, he enjoyed playing baseball (loved the Cincinnati Reds) and was a gifted athlete.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly Wackerman; and brother, John Paul "Jack" Jr. Kollesser.



Jimmy is survived by his sister, Theresa (Anthony) Aretz of Montana; brother, Jeffrey Kollesser of Columbus; brother-in-law, Ronald Wackerman; nephews, Gregory (Elyse) Gabringer, Donald "Tommy" Aretz, Ryan Wackerman, David Aretz, Michael Aretz, Justin (Moriah) Wackerman; niece, Kaitlyn Wackerman; great-nephew, Colton Gabringer; great-nieces, Madison and Kinsley Wackerman; and many wonderful family members.



Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Rd., Fairborn, OH 45324.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Jimmy's name.



Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share memories and/or extend condolences.

