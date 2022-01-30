KOLLER, Kathleen "Kay"



Age 88, of Kettering, OH, passed away Thursday, January 27th at Bethany Village. A devout parishioner of Ascension Catholic Church; she will be missed by many. Kay is preceded in death by her husband Oswald E. Koller. Kay is survived by the families of Patricia Steck (Dave) Christopher Koller, Joyce Hupman (David), and Ken Koller (Wendy). Funeral services in care of Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering (2100 E. Stroop, Kettering, OH 45429). Visitation will be from 2-4pm, Sunday, February 6th, A mass of Christian burial will take place Monday, February 7th at 10am at Ascension Catholic Church (2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420). For the Full Obituary please visit



