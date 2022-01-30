Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

KOLLER, Kathleen

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KOLLER, Kathleen "Kay"

Age 88, of Kettering, OH, passed away Thursday, January 27th at Bethany Village. A devout parishioner of Ascension Catholic Church; she will be missed by many. Kay is preceded in death by her husband Oswald E. Koller. Kay is survived by the families of Patricia Steck (Dave) Christopher Koller, Joyce Hupman (David), and Ken Koller (Wendy). Funeral services in care of Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering (2100 E. Stroop, Kettering, OH 45429). Visitation will be from 2-4pm, Sunday, February 6th, A mass of Christian burial will take place Monday, February 7th at 10am at Ascension Catholic Church (2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420). For the Full Obituary please visit


www.Routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
LEMEN, George
3
BAKER, Marilyn
4
BASHAM, Mary
5
ADKINS, DONALD
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top