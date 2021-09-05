KOLB, Stephen A."Steve"



Age 93 of Brookville, passed away, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home. Steve and his later wife Sylvia were the founders and operators of The Old Hickory Barbecue Restaurants in Dayton. Preceded in death by his wife Sylvia and daughter Connie Kolb. Survived by 2 daughters Deborah (Tom Clark) Beauchamp, Vickie (Dan) Johnson, 5 grandchildren Stephen (Bonnie) Martin,



Buckeye (Rhonda) Beauchamp, Jessica (Mike) Manis, Shasta (Douglass Phillips) Beauchamp and Turner Shaddon, 6 great- grandchildren and special friends Tim Heaney and Jerry Bentz. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7th at St.



Rita Catholic Church, 5401 N. Main St. Dayton, OH, by Father John Tonkin. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church, and masks are



required. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. In lieu of



flowers contributions may be made to the Brookdale Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



www.bakerhazelsnider.com