KOLB, Peggy

Age 77, of Riverside, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Sat., Oct. 24, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH, on May 12, 1943, to the late Robert and Marjorie Rippetoe. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence Kolb. Peggy is

survived by her beloved children, Brian (Kelly) Kolb and Kim (Ken) Seymour; grandchildren, Jessica (Christian) Jacobsen, Brendan (Kaitlyn) Seymour, and Julia Kolb; and a host of

other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Fri., Oct. 30, 2020, from 5 pm - 7 pm with Celebration of Life on Sat. Oct. 31, 2020, at 10 am at Newcomer Cremations,

Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-

Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432.


