KOLB, Kenny E.



Age 74, of Eaton, OH, passed away suddenly on Tuesday,



November 30, 2021. He was born March 15, 1947, in Hamilton, OH, to the late Earl and Ethel (Fisher) Kolb. Kenny was a 1966 graduate of Preble Shawnee High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was lifelong farmer and former Gasper Township Trustee. He dearly loved spending time with family and attending his grandchildren's activities. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers Ronnie Kolb and Rodney Kolb; and sisters Gayle Vest and Anita Dickhaus. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elaine Weist Kolb of Eaton; daughters Karen (Kip)



Hamilton of Eaton, and Nancy (Robert) Shaver of Columbus; grandchildren Arica, Kendale and Kolby; sisters Ruth (Bob) Bray and Judy Davidson; sisters-in-law Teresa Kolb, Janet



(Kelly) Brown, Charlene Weist, Diana Getz and Joanna (John) Clippinger; brother-in-law Paul Weist; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm and also one hour prior to services on Monday all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the OSU Extension



(In Memory of Kenny Kolb), 119 S. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences may be sent to the family by



visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

