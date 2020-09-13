KOLANO, Barry Peter Age 67, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born in Passaic, New Jersey, to the late Joseph and Adele Kolano. In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his daughter, Stacy; sister, Rosanne; and nephew, Ralph. Barry is survived by his wife, Irene; daughter, Lisa; son-in-law, Eric; and grandson, Adrian; daughter, Heather; son-in-law, John; and grandson, Bren; sister, Linda; brother, Joey; niece, Renel; nephews, Christopher and Craig; many other family members and friends. Barry attended Pope Pius XII High School in Passaic, New Jersey, for three years before moving to Haverhill, Massachusetts, where he graduated from Haverhill High School in 1971. He joined the U.S. Air Force after high school and served during both the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. After serving for 20 years, he retired from the U.S. Air Force and started his second career with the United States Postal Service where he worked for 22 years. In his free time, he enjoyed volunteering. He was a Bingo Caller for the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation. Following retirement he volunteered at the USAF Museum. He was a lifetime member of both the American Legion and the Air Force Sergeant's Association. Barry "especially enjoyed his time volunteering at the USAF Museum" so, in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the USAF Museum Foundation, 1100 Spaatz St., WPAFB, OH 45431 (www.afmuseum.com/ donations). Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12 pm, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery with military honors. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

