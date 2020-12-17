KOLAKOWSKI, Virginia

KOLAKOWSKI (Dawicke),



Virginia



Passed away December 14, 2020, at Brookdale Oakwood after a brief illness. She was born April 8, 1929, to Polish immigrants. Virginia retired from Rikes downtown after 20 years of service. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Church. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rosalia Dawicke; her husband, Steve of 62 years; her son, Steve in 2005; sisters, Viola Alex, Celia Plozay; brothers, Gene Dawicke, Stanley Dawicke,



Matthew Dawicke and Johnny Dawicke. Virginia's favorite things to do were shopping, garage sales, flea markets, casinos, playing cards, an occasional game of Scrabble and she loved to crochet and most importantly tending to her flower garden. Besides her flower garden, her passion was a collector of Fenton Glass. She enjoyed the yearly trip to Fenton Glass factory to add to her collection. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Angi (husband John), and Cindy Landry; grandson, Terry Kolakowski; sister, Helen Officer; brother-in-law, Joseph Kolakowski (Barbara); many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A special thank you to Brookdale Oakwood staff and Hospice Brookdale for the wonderful care they provided to Virginia during her stay there. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private service for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul or Brookdale Hospice in Virginia's memory. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.

