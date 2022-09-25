KOKOT, Steve



Steve Kokot of West Carrollton passed away on September 21, 2022. He was born June 16, 1942, to the late Steve and Garnett (Payne) Kokot of Dayton, OH. He was preceded in death by sisters Rose Marie Deaton and Lois Bush, and granddaughter Shelby Bowling.



Steve was a 1960 graduate from West Carrollton. He was a skilled tradesman for 37 years for Frigidaire/GM. He enjoyed many years volunteering and traveling while on the board of the 801 Credit Union. Summer weekends were spent camping with family and friends. He rarely missed the many sporting, marching band or cheerleading events of the Kokot kids. Following his retirement Steve became an avid collector, enjoyed woodworking and following his many sports teams, especially the Bengals and the Buckeyes. Steve was married to his high school sweetheart Barb for over 57 years.



He is survived by children Carey (Susan Claudy), Velvet (Jeff) Schiller, Angel (Curtis) Montgomery, and Heidi (Steve) Bowling. He was Papa to Jake Bowling, Matthew and Jack Schiller, and Allison and Carson Montgomery.



Steve's wishes were for no public service and the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to The Alzheimer's Association in his name.

