KOKER, Judith E. "Judy"



82, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. She was born to Bud and Catherine Stonerock on June 8th, 1940, in Dayton, OH. Judy loved hosting holiday parties for family and friends. She was a lover of nature and gardening, as well as a patron of the Aullwood Audubon Center for many years.



Judy graduated from Patterson Co-Op High School and was voted Miss Personality, Class of 1959. Judy went on to Miami University, Ohio, until her marriage to Larry.



Larry and Judy traveled all over the world and to all 50 states. They enjoyed boating and spending time at Grand Lake St. Mary's. Judy was a loving wife and mother, and her beautiful smile will be missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ronald Stonerock; and nephews, Jeremy Hybloom and Steven Sharp.



Survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Larry Koker; sons, Scott (Michelle) Koker and Glenn (Kristie) Koker; sisters, Rosalie Vail and Susan Hybloom; grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander and Jessica; niece, Theresa (Mike) Robbe and her children, Adam and Aaron Smith; and many other relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with funeral services at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home. Rev. Mike Malcosky, officiating. The burial will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, StJude.org.

