X

KOHLMANN, Elanor

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

KOHLMANN, Elanor D.

Age 94, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Eleanor D. Kohlmann was a loving mother and fierce friend to all she met. She leaves

behind her children, Debbie Jordan (Rusty, Mike, Rosalia and Shayden), Michael Kohlmann (Dwight Currie) and Terre Donoghue. She was the last of her family and was

preceded in death by her

parents, siblings, and grandson Matty J. She also leaves her

sister-in-law, Rita Dell, many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

Eleanor has been celebrated throughout her adult life as a wonderful Garden Club member, Flower Show and

Horticulture Judge and volunteer in her church and

community. Her passion for adventure was only matched by her free spirit which lasted to the end.

She will be interred at Calvary Cemetery. There will be a private service for her with her children. Please celebrate her

privately with gratitude as you remember her. Know that she felt blessed by her family and abundant friends. Her wish was that in lieu of flowers and cards, please make a monetary donation or do volunteer work with the following: National Audubon Society, a local Park System in conservation efforts such as planting trees and creating natural habitats or the Ohio Native Plant Society. She loved plants, flowers and

wildlife and hoped to make a difference in creating a better place for all to live. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.