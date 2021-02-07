KOHLMANN, Elanor D.



Age 94, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021.



Eleanor D. Kohlmann was a loving mother and fierce friend to all she met. She leaves



behind her children, Debbie Jordan (Rusty, Mike, Rosalia and Shayden), Michael Kohlmann (Dwight Currie) and Terre Donoghue. She was the last of her family and was



preceded in death by her



parents, siblings, and grandson Matty J. She also leaves her



sister-in-law, Rita Dell, many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.



Eleanor has been celebrated throughout her adult life as a wonderful Garden Club member, Flower Show and



Horticulture Judge and volunteer in her church and



community. Her passion for adventure was only matched by her free spirit which lasted to the end.



She will be interred at Calvary Cemetery. There will be a private service for her with her children. Please celebrate her



privately with gratitude as you remember her. Know that she felt blessed by her family and abundant friends. Her wish was that in lieu of flowers and cards, please make a monetary donation or do volunteer work with the following: National Audubon Society, a local Park System in conservation efforts such as planting trees and creating natural habitats or the Ohio Native Plant Society. She loved plants, flowers and



wildlife and hoped to make a difference in creating a better place for all to live. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

