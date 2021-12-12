KOHLBACHER, Richard

KOHLBACHER, II, Richard Morton



Richard Morton Kohlbacher, II, age 73 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born October 20, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Richard, Sr. and Joyce Kohlbacher. Dick was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He and Marlene were foster parents to many. He was a life-long resident of Huber Heights and a 1966 graduate of Stebbins High School. He owned and operated Kustom Radiator & Welding for 30 years. After



selling his business, he went to work for and retired from ABF. In his younger years, Dick participated Stock Car Racing and Street Rodding. He loved hot-rods, attending car shows, hanging out at the shop, attending his grandkid's sporting events, and his dogs. Dick was known and loved by many and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his sisters, Florence "Tootsie" Russell, Charlotte



Haskell and Demaris Martin. Dick will be missed by his loving wife of 51 years, Marlene; children, Neveah, Rich (Holly)



Kohlbacher, Rob (Lisa) Kohlbacher, Zach (Becca) Kohlbacher, April, Katie, Whitney, Aaron Olinger; grandchildren, Ethan, Aidan, Chloe, Jannie and Flora; and brother, Tony Kohlbacher. Family will receive friends Friday, December 17, 2021 from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. at



Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Dick or leave a condolence for his family.

