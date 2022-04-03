KOGLER, Charlotte A.



Age 86 of Eaton, OH, passed away March 30, 2022. She was born December 23, 1935, in Franklin, OH, to the late Charles and Pauline (nee Preston) Taylor. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her sons, Kyle and Kevin Kogler.



She is survived by her husband, Kent Kogler; children, James F. (Angella) Baer II of Springboro, Jeffrey S. (Martha) Baer of Huber Heights and Ronald K. (Denise) Baer of Kettering; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Josh) Gremillion of Bakersfield, CA, and nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Charlotte worked and retired from Danis Industries.



Family will receive guests from 11 am - 12 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Interment will follow the service at Springboro Cemetery.



To share a memory of Charlotte or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

