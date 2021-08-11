KOERNER, Frederick R. "Fred"



92, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, in Oakwood Village. Fred was born November 30, 1928, in



Urbana, Ohio, to Gottlieb and Helen (Burow) Koerner. He was a longtime member at St.



John's Lutheran Church, where he also volunteered for many years at their Rainbow Table. He also donated to numerous charities. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by two daughters, Melia (Frank) Deem and Melinda (Jim) Hart; three grandchildren, Jason (Karianne) Hart, Amy (Alex) Dow and Emily Hart; three great-grandchildren, Nolan and Riley Dow, and Hudson Hart; four siblings, Helen Mae, Louise, Pauline and Roger (Nancy); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Rosemary; and four brothers, Walter, John, George and Paul. His funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will



follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to the Interfaith Hospitality



Network of Springfield.

