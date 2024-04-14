Koeller, Susan

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Koeller, Susan

KOELLER, Susan

Age 88, of Brookville, OH, passed away on April 12, 2024. Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Lindon and Icy Ernst; sister, Thelma (James Ralph) Burton; brother-in-law, David Shields. Susan worked as a homemaker and also spent 10 years teaching preschool. She enjoyed the time she spent watching her grandchildren grow up. She is survived by her husband, Joe Koeller; children, Harlin (Brenda) Koeller, Sylvia Koeller, and Beth (Barry) Zickefoose; grandchildren, Corey (Amanda) Zickefoose, Dustin (Layla) Zickefoose, Cody (Olivia) Zickefoose, and Hannah Koeller; great-grandchildren, Harlin, Chase, and Chesed; sisters, Marilyn Shields and Sandra (Park) Henninger. Visitation will be held from 6:00  8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Everheart Hospice, 1401 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH. E-mail condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Miracle, Harold
3
Deis, Richard
4
Eckley, Clarence
5
Evick, Maxine
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top