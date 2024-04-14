Koeller, Susan



KOELLER, Susan



Age 88, of Brookville, OH, passed away on April 12, 2024. Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Lindon and Icy Ernst; sister, Thelma (James Ralph) Burton; brother-in-law, David Shields. Susan worked as a homemaker and also spent 10 years teaching preschool. She enjoyed the time she spent watching her grandchildren grow up. She is survived by her husband, Joe Koeller; children, Harlin (Brenda) Koeller, Sylvia Koeller, and Beth (Barry) Zickefoose; grandchildren, Corey (Amanda) Zickefoose, Dustin (Layla) Zickefoose, Cody (Olivia) Zickefoose, and Hannah Koeller; great-grandchildren, Harlin, Chase, and Chesed; sisters, Marilyn Shields and Sandra (Park) Henninger. Visitation will be held from 6:00  8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Everheart Hospice, 1401 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH. E-mail condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com



