Koehler, Gerald Dwight



Age 79, of Medway, OH passed away on Friday, March 22, 2024. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. In memory of Gerald, contributions may be made to the Mary, Help of Cristians Catholic Church. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.



