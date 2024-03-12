Koehler, Chad

KOEHLER, Chad J.

KOEHLER, Chad J., 49, of Springfield, surrendered his soul to his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 3:11 am with his wife by his side. Chad had worked as a Tool & Die Specialist for Teikuro Corp. for 28 years. He was a United States Air Force veteran and a lifetime member and volunteer for the DAV Chapter 13. Survivors include his wife, Amanda (Moore) Koehler; his parents, Colleen (Dean) Fenton; three children, Kaitlyn (Thomas) Bustillo, Benjamin (fiancé Tate Thomas) Koehler and Cameron Koehler; two stepchildren, Bailey (fiancé Olivia Crain) Moore and Deborah Nichols; one grandson, Thaxton Nichols; siblings, Jason (Paul Hartshorn) Koehler, Alanna (Felicity) Fenton-Esquinas, Aislinn (Andrew) Walker and Duke Fenton; five nieces and nephews, Hugo, Lyle, Edie, Avery and Arlo; father and stepmother, Craig & Melissa Koehler and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Gayla McNeil and his uncle, Bradley McNeil. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held an hour and a half prior from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. Inurnment of ashes will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the DAV Chapter #13, 2410 Mechanicsburg Rd., Springfield, OH 45503.

