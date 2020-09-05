KNOX, Jr., Wiley Age 86, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born June 7, 1934, in West Union, Ohio, the son, of Wiley and Fannie Knox. Wiley proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Saratoga. After the service, he worked at Sheffield Machine and Tool for nearly 20 years. He was a member of Grace Crossing Church in Beavercreek. Wiley loved The Ohio State football and spending time at his cabin. He was a car fanatic who could fix anything. His dog, Blake, was always by his side. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father, and pap who will be dearly missed. Wiley is survived by his wife of 63 years, Cecilia; children, Gregory (Tammie) Knox & Cindy (Bill) Mayes; grandchildren, Brandi, Luke (Stephanie), Mark, Andy, Michael & Lynn; great-grandchildren, Zach & Lily; siblings, Mary Cruea & Clyde (Sally) Knox; and many other loving family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Sammy Knox, Roy Knox, John Henry Knox, Charles "Bub" Knox, Joyce Dotson & Grover Knox. Memorial donations can be made to Grace Crossing Church in Beavercreek - or - Paw Patrol of Dayton. Visitation will be September 6, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A funeral service will be held at 3 pm. Private burial will be held at a later date.

