KNOX, Stevie



Age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at



Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton



National Cemetery. A virtual streaming link will be available and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

