Knox-Stanfill, Martha Ursula "Marty"



Martha Ursula "Marty" Knox-Stanfill, 84 of Dayton, OH joined our Heavenly Father unexpectedly on Friday, June 14th, 2024. She was born in Dayton, Ohio and was the daughter of Carl Eugene and Martha (Muller) Buehler. Marty was a loving, caring, generous, and kind mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved cats, gardening and family gatherings with lots of food. She was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Carl, Walter "Butch", and William "Will" Buehler; her first husband William Knox Sr., her second husband Lonnie Stanfill and her beloved daughter Pamela Knox. She is survived by her children William (Teri) Knox Jr., and Marcie (Ryan) Hart; her grandchildren Justin, David (Tiffany), Brian (Tiffany), and Autumn Knox; Vivian Barbian, Wesley, Meris, and Wyatt Hart; her sister Helen Wollenhaupt and her brother Eugene Buehler; as well as great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. The viewing will be held on Saturday, June 22nd from 10:00 am -12:00pm at the LDS church- 1500 Shiloh Springs Rd., Dayton OH 45426. Funeral services will follow at the same location from 12:00- 1:00 pm and she will be interred at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SICSA of Dayton. Services in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



