KNORE, Betty

KNORE (Wyatt),



Betty Ann



Betty Ann (Wyatt) Knore, age 87, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Friday, February 19, 2021, at Laurelwood Assisted Living. Betty was born



August 2, 1933, in Middletown, OH. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, George E. Knore, Jr.; her parents, Bernie & Marilyn Wyatt; her brothers, Reese Wyatt, Bernie Wyatt, Jr. and William L. Wyatt; her



sisters, Aileen Keith and Edythe Keifer. She is survived by her brother, Ken Wyatt and wife, Della. She is also survived by



numerous nieces and nephews, which she dearly loved. Her husband, George, also known affectionately as Knobbie, was born the same day and year as Betty. They lived in



Germantown, OH, for over 60 years; and owned and operated the Shell/Marathon Service Station. Betty was an entrepreneur - she had a gift shop across from the Florentine Restaurant called "Annie's Korner". She loved Germantown and loved her neighbors. Her laughter was contagious. They both loved boating and NASCAR. Betty retired from NCR Country Club



after 17 years of service. She often spoke of all the wonderful people she met there and cherished her relationship with them. Betty lived at Laurelwood for 7 years. She would walk around the facility and talk to everyone. She was a giver of joy. The family appreciates the nurses, office and maintenance staff at Laurelwood. The family knows how hard this last years has been for the residents and staff. A Private Graveside



Service will be held at Germantown Union Cemetery. The



family would like everyone to mark their calendar for March 12, 2021, in remembrance of Betty & George's 66th Wedding Anniversary, which they will be sharing together. On that date raise a glass skyward and toast Betty's anniversary of marriage to George. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Historical Society of Germantown, 47 W. Center St., Germantown, OH 45327. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at



daltonfh.net