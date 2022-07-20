KNOP, Ramona



89, of Hilliard formerly of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born on January 14, 1933, in LaGrange, Indiana, to the late Claude and Bertice (Feller) Cline. Ramona was a faithful member of First Christian Church and participated in two mission trips to Honduras. She worked as a nurse for over 30 years having graduated from Parkview Nursing School. Ramona enjoyed her card club, doing crossword puzzles, sewing, cooking, and putting together puzzles. It gave her great joy to share her special Christmas treats with others like her famous Chex Mix. To cherish her memory, Ramona leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Jim; along with children: Jeffrey Knop, Kristina (Bill) Parry, Sheri (Ron) Lee and Terrie McKinney; siblings, Samuel (Candace) Cline, and Nancy (Art) Nicholson; grandchildren: Cliff, Haley, Coryn, Marissa, Kayla, and Joseph; great-grandchildren: Grayson, Parker, and Ruby; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by siblings: Mabel, Charles, Donald, June, Twyla, Claude Jr., Carol, and Keith. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the First Christian Church in Springfield with visitation beginning one hour prior. The burial will take place on Sunday, July 24th at noon in the Greenwood Cemetery, Lagrange, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Sarmaritan Outreach Center. To leave online condolences and view her memorial video please visit



