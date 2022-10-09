KNOOP, Joshua C.



Lifelong resident of Englewood, OH, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the age of 45. Josh was born on May 11, 1977, in Dayton, OH. Josh graduated from Northmont High School, Class of 1996. Josh worked in the Englewood Meijer bakery for 21 years before proudly retiring in 2015. He loved to tell anybody who would listen about how he "finally got that blue shirt!". Josh was a loyal fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals and loved to watch a game from the comfort of his favorite recliner. To know Josh, is to love Josh. His smile, his enthusiasm, and his Josh-isms will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Josh was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Sue Shoemaker, and paternal grandparents, Floyd and Pearl Knoop. Josh is survived by his mother, Linda Graham, of Brookville, OH; his father and stepmother Crist and Susan Knoop, of Fort Myers, FL; his brother and "FAVORITE sister-in-law" Zackery Knoop and Kelly King, and nieces Rylie and Lynsie King, all of Clayton, OH. Josh is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends. The family will hold a visitation at Kindred funeral home, (400 Union Blvd Englewood) on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. You are invited to wear any Reds or Bengals attire in honor of Josh. The service will begin at 12:00pm, followed by interment at Shiloh Cemetery, corner of N Main St and Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Brighter Tomorrow Foundation @ www.brightertomorrowfoundation.org.

