KNOEPFLE, Thomas Louis



Age 79 of Dayton, passed away on December 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Ruth and William "Shorty" and brother Bill. Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years,



Carolyn; daughter Lynn (Andrew) Denka; granddaughters Sara (Jared) Durgan and Andrea (Jared) Krim; sisters Joyce (Gary) Lay, Ruthie Knoepfle, and Patricia (Barry) Littrell;



brother Ray (Susie) Knoepfle; sister-in-law Ann Knoepfle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom grew up in Old North Dayton, was a 3-sport letterman graduating from Kiser High School in 1959. He earned his Mechanical Engineering degree from University of Dayton then becoming a PE (professional engineer), enjoying an impressive career with General Motors. Tom and Carolyn spent many years in Germany, while Tom



designed steering wheels for GM and Mercedes Benz. Tom was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, and enjoyed golfing at NCR Country Club. He was an avid snow skier,



sailboat racer, proud Buckeye fan, and loved to travel. Tom and Carolyn visited every state in the U.S. & dozens of



countries around the world. Because of the current pandemic, the family will not be having services at this time. Donations may be made in Tom's name to the American Cancer Society



https://www.cancer.org/. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

