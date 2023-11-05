KNISLEY, Rebecca S. "Becky"



REBECCA SUE "BECKY" KNISLEY, age 75, of Springfield, passed away on November 2, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Springfield on January 11, 1948, the daughter of Henry and Helen (Myers) Denlinger. Becky enjoyed shopping, eating out and spoiling her grandkids. She retired from Community Hospital after many years of service. Throughout the years, Becky enjoyed making trips to Michigan to visit her dad, Henry and step-mom, Tommy until their passing. Becky also enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her friends. Becky is survived by her daughters, Tracey McDaniel and Lorrie McCabe; grandchildren, Joshua McDaniel, Madison McDaniel, Zachary McCabe and Sarah McCabe; great-grandchildren, Cam, Wes, Hayden, Memphis and Olivia. In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Knisley in October of 2023 and her brother, Jerry Denlinger. At Becky's request, no services will be held and cremation will take place. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





