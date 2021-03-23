KNISELY, Jack

X

KNISELY, Sr., Jack D.

Age 94, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. Jack served his country in the Navy. He was a proud member of United Auto Workers 696 and was a 50-year retiree from General Motors. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 9927 and served in their Honor Guard. He was also a lifetime member of

American Legion Post 598. Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Knisely; also, by his parents, Esther and

Clarence Knisely; sister, Juanita Rice; brothers David and

Robert Knisely; and by a stepson, Justin Lingg. He is survived by his wife, Shelia Knisely; son, Jack D. (Ellen) Knisely Jr.; stepdaughter, Angela (Martin) Jenkins; grandson, Matthew

(Angela) Knisely; great-grandchildren Caden and Kendall Knisely; step-grandchildren, Nicholas, Julianna and Caeleigh Howard; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and by his constant K-9 companion who he called his Loving Little Lady. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation beginning at 12:00. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dayton or to the Alzheimer's

Association. Online condolences may be directed to:


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


