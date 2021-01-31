KNIFE, Marcia May



Marcia May Knife, age 66 of Casstown, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Troy, Ohio, on May 25, 1954, the daughter of Charles "Fred" & Elnora Kathryn (Roeth) Zerkle. She was a 1972 Graduate of Miami East High School. She was a member of the Cove Spring Church where she played the piano for over 20 years, Cove Spring Grange and the Casstown Fire Department Auxiliary. She was a caterer and seamstress for many years, making many wedding dresses and outfits.



She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Rick Knife; daughters, Angela (Chris) Thompson and Tiffany (Brian) Hilliard; grandchildren, Brianna, Isaac, Alex and Abby; brother, Denny (Linda) Zerkle; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A private funeral service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Marcia's memory to Casstown Fire Department, P.O. Box 193, Casstown, Ohio 45312 or to Cove Spring Grange, % Patty Taynor, 7624 E. St. Rt. 41, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

