Knecht, Violet

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KNECHT (THRUSH), VIOLET L.

Age 85, of Brookville, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille & Harry Thrush, Sr., by her husbands, Larry Esterline & Kenneth Knecht, by a son, Dennis Esterline, by a son-in-law, Bruce Ullery, by a grandson, Jon Esterline and by 8 siblings. She was a longtime member of Pyrmont Church and she retired from K-Mart in Englewood after many years of service. Violet is survived by a daughter, Susan Ullery; step-daughter, Vickie (Tom) Severance; 5 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:30am Thu. April 6 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Pyrmont Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10-11:30 Thu. also at the funeral home. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

