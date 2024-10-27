Knapp, Judith A. "Judy"



Knapp, Judith A., age 89, passed away Monday, October 21, 2024. Judy was an active volunteer at Kettering Medical Center, volunteering over 13,000 hours. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and hiking. She was married to her husband Bob for 62 years. He preceded her in death in 2020. She is survived by a son, Stephen (Christina) Knapp; daughter, Susan (Bradley) Boyd; six grandchildren, Gregory, Ronald, and Melissa Knapp, and Allison, Amy and Megan Boyd; and by her sister, Carol Oaks. Visitation will be Thursday, October 31st from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. Memorials in Judy's memory can be directed to: Blue Star Mothers, P.O. Box 292722, Dayton, OH 45429 or to Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



