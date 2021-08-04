journal-news logo
KNAPP, John Lewis

John Lewis Knapp, 84, of Springfield, passed away July 31, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born June 26, 1937, in Urbana, the son of Edward Knapp and Mary E. Hawkins and was raised by his stepfather Jack H. Downing from 1948. John grew up under the many programs of the Town and Country Services of Clark County and TAC Industries. He spent the last five years in Good Shepherd Village Nursing Home and was well cared for. Survivors include one brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Jenny Knapp,

with whom he resided since 1977; niece and nephews who supported John's life needs along with their families: Krissi (Jim) Roberts, Tom Knapp, Mike (Erin) Knapp, Jeff (Kristi) Knapp and Andy (Shari) Knapp, and many great-nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held for John's family at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Keith Sarver

officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being

handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

