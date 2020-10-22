KNAPP,



Candice D. "Candy"



Candice D. "Candy" Knapp, 68, of Springfield, passed away October 20, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1951, in Springfield. Candy had been



a school bus driver for Springfield City Schools for 32 years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the VFW. She enjoyed playing euchre. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Terry C. Knapp; son, Terry S. Knapp of Springfield; two grandchildren, Shelby and Sierra Knapp; and sister, Sherrie (Boyd) McCarty. She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma (Welch) Tate; and brother, George Tate, Jr. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin at 7:00 pm with Reverend Jim Chubb officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

