Knapke, Susan

Knapke (Briner), Susan Jane "Susie / Nina"



Susan Jane Knapke



1942-2023



Susan "Susie / Nina" Knapke passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 28, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born to Ralph and Luella (Sunderhaus) Briner on January 29, 1942, in Coldwater, Ohio.



Susan was an exceptionally caring and kind person who was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. She was a devoted golfer, tennis player and undefeated softball coach. Her genuine caring nature touched all that came into her life. Susan was a true sports enthusiast with a deep love for her teams, proudly supporting the Dayton Flyers, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Chicago Cubs.



Susan lived by her convictions, and her faith guided how she lived her life. She treated everyone with genuine compassion, care, and respect.



Susan met and wed her husband Dave of 58 years in 1964. Together they had five children; Steve (Lisa), Julie (Claus), Cindy, Doug, Kim (Brian) that have loved them throughout life's journey. Originally raising their family in Sidney, Ohio before moving to Chicago in 1983, Susan and Dave settled in Hilton Head Island, SC.



Susan had a large family with fourteen grandchildren; Ross, Jake, Madison, Tyler (Steve), Jack, Sam (Julie), Ryan, Taylor, Brynn, Lexie (Cindy), Kaehle, McKenna, Charlie, Nate (Kim) and four great grandchildren; Callahan, Emmy, Penelope, and Andrew, and her living brother Bob (Lila) whom she loved and adored.



Preceding her in death, were her brothers, Dan (Mary Ann); Jack (Jan) and her parents Ralph and Luella Briner.



Visitors will be welcomed at:



Memorial Mass



Saturday, August 5th



Holy Angels Church



119 E. Water St. Sidney, OH 45365



10:30am



&



Celebration of Life at Hotel Versailles



Sunday, August 6th



1819 Room @ Hotel Versailles



22 N Center St, Versailles, OH 45380



Open House 12:00pm-3:00pm



In lieu of flowers. the family suggests a gift to University of Dayton Scholarship Fund. Daniel J Curran Place, 300 College Park, Dayton, Ohio



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com