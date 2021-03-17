KMECIK, Lucinda

KMECIK (Zwiesler),



Lucinda J.



Age 69, of Oxford, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Cindi was a graduate of the Hamilton program of Practical Nurse Education. She



retired after 22 years with BP in Cleveland and was a lifetime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.



She was predeceased by parents Evert and Mary, husband Bill, and brother Lonnie. She is survived by siblings Laine, Phil, Linden, Les (Gloria), Catherine, and Lu (Don).



Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford.



Interment will be at Lakewood Park Cemetery, Rocky River, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Cindi's memory may be made to Oxford Senior Services, Inc., or to Hospice of Cincinnati.

