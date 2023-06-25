Klingshirn, David Allan



David Allan (84) passed away peacefully at home in Cincinnati on June 10, 2023. David was born August 24, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio to Sebastian and Eleanor Klingshirn.



David graduated from Precious Blood Grade School and Chaminade High School (1956) in Dayton and the University of Cincinnati School of Pharmacy (1961). He served in the U.S. Navy and was the proud owner of Tischbein Pharmacies in Cincinnati for 30 years. In 2004, he was ordained a Deacon for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and served at St. Peter in Chains and St. Margaret's Hall. He treasured the time he spent with the residents, Sisters and retired Priests. David loved the City of Cincinnati, the arts and cultural affairs and was proud of his role in founding the American Classical Music Hall of Fame. David was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Klingshirn, His sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and John Hart and his niece Jennifer Hart Schaffer. He is survived by his nieces and nephews and their families. Mass of Christian Burial and internment will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:00 pm at Salem Heights, Sisters of the Precious Blood Chapel, 4000 Denlinger Road, Dayton, Ohio 45426. In lieu of flowers and cards, a donation may be made to the Sebastian and Eleanor Scholarship Fund at Chaminade-Juliene High School (505 S. Ludlow St, Dayton, Ohio 45402). www.springgrove.org.



