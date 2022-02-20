KLINE, Roger L.



Age 79 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.



Roger was born in Sturgis, Michigan, on August 28, 1942, to Arthur Kline and Audrey (Harmon) Kline. He worked for AK Steel as a draftsman for 30 years, retiring in 1992. Roger and his wife, Gerri (Jones), were married on March 9, 2002, in Hamilton, Ohio. Roger was a member of the Eagles #407 Moose Lodge #36 and Monkey Mutual Aid Society. He enjoyed working in his yard, playing darts with his friends and spending time with family. He will be missed by family and friends. Roger is survived by his wife, Gerri (Jones) Kline; four children, Bryan (Marie) Kline, Michael Kline, Kelly (Kristof) Cappoen and Beverly (Hansel) Tillery; grandchildren, Bryan T. Kline, Jessie (Trent) Scroggins, Jason Kline, Kyle Kline, Tony Kline, Greg Kline, Miranda Kline, and her fiancé Daniel Hurd, Frankie Kline and Zoey Kline and Meghan and Lauren Tillery; and great-grandchildren, Penelope and Harrison Hurd. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Audrey Kline. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on



Friday, February 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on February 25, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park.



Condolences can be made at browndawsonflick.com.

