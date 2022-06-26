KLINE, Betty

KLINE (Bennett), Betty L.



Betty L. (Bennett) Kline, 93, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away June 21, 2022, at Gulfside Hospice. She was born October 17, 1928, in Springfield, the daughter of Orlando and Margaret (Poling) Bennett and had resided in Springfield for 86 years. Mrs. Kline was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, IOOF, and the American Bowling Association. She was employed with Ohio Thermometer for many years, and later operated, with her husband, BK Masonry. She was preceded in death by Richard E. Kline in 2000, and by her parents. Survivors include her children, Larry L. (Sue) Kline, Terry L. (Robbie) Kline, Sharon (Tony) Risner, Gary L. Kline, Cindy L. Holwell, and Bonnie L. (Billy) Lusk; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Barnes; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Gulfside Hospice (Zephyrhills, Florida) for the wonderful care they gave to Betty and her family. Friends may call at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 pm on Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gulfside Hospice at www.gulfside.org. Condolences may be shared at



