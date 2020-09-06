KLINE, Betty M. Age 93, of Dayton, passed away August 28, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton. She was born on September 4, 1926, in Brawley, CA, to the late Clifford and Abbie Matthews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Donald B. Kline in 1999. She is survived by her 4 children, Karen Erisman, Donalyn Sterner, Patty (Don) Clark and Robert Kline; grandchildren, Anne Kroger, Ellen Dill, Laura Kernan, Daniel Sterner and Bryan Kline; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Marilyn Robinson and Patsy Schulte. Betty's wishes were to have no services at this time. To share a memory of Betty or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

