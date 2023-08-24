Klimkowski, Robert John



passed away peacefully on August 19, 2023 at 11:54 PM. Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Harriett and Bruno Klimkowski, both immigrants from Poland. Bob grew up on the south side of Chicago above his parent's grocery store and often worked there. Bob was a valedictorian from Five Holy Martyrs Elementary School and he graduated in three years from Holy Trinity High School. Unbeknownst to either of them, his wife to be would graduate valedictorian at the Catholic school down the street from Holy Trinity. He married Dolores in 1950. He was 20 years old. After graduating from DePaul with his undergrad, he worked as a chemist for A. B. Dick full- time while earning his Master's Degree in Chemistry from DePaul at night, and then worked as The Director of Research and Development for Dietzgen Corp. He had over 20 patents. Following Dietzgen, he was President of Canadian Thermo Images, the company's product based on one of his patents. He was preceded in death by his wife on January 4, 2021. Bob is survived by his children: Mark (Beverly), Doriane, Roberta (Paul), Paul (Chris) and Jim (Mary Beth); grandchildren: Brad, Eric, Jeffrey, Amy, Angela, Nicole, Nick, Allison, and Luke; great-grandchildren: Brody, Mason, Maddie, Emmit, Atlas, Holland and Brooke and many nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held from 10-11AM Friday, August 25, 2023 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish with Mass beginning at 11AM. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. For full obituary, please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com