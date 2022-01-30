Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

KLAY, DOROTHY

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KLAY (Miller), Dorothy Ilene

DOROTHY ILENE (MILLER) KLAY, 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on Friday morning,

January 28, 2022. She was born on August 19, 1934, in Silver Lake, Indiana, to Joseph and Mattie Kline. At the age of three, she was adopted by Urban J. and Ruby A. (Wyatt) Miller. She is survived by eight children, Debbie (Jim) Holland of South Vienna, Becky (Bill) Arthington of Wamego, Kansas, Rachel Tucker of Live Oaks, Florida, Elizabeth (Jim) Di Simoni of Erie, Pennsylvania, James (Kathy) Klay of Springfield, Charles

(Carla) Klay of Medway, Patricia (Charles) Cox of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Robert (Dara) Klay of Pensacola, Florida. Also surviving are several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Hullibarger of Lima; and two

nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Charles on April 26, 2001, and a son, David on September 13, 1974. Dorothy's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor R.C. McDonald presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. Memories and condolences may be shared at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
LEMEN, George
3
BAKER, Marilyn
4
BASHAM, Mary
5
ADKINS, DONALD
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top