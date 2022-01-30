KLAY, DOROTHY

KLAY (Miller), Dorothy Ilene



DOROTHY ILENE (MILLER) KLAY, 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on Friday morning,



January 28, 2022. She was born on August 19, 1934, in Silver Lake, Indiana, to Joseph and Mattie Kline. At the age of three, she was adopted by Urban J. and Ruby A. (Wyatt) Miller. She is survived by eight children, Debbie (Jim) Holland of South Vienna, Becky (Bill) Arthington of Wamego, Kansas, Rachel Tucker of Live Oaks, Florida, Elizabeth (Jim) Di Simoni of Erie, Pennsylvania, James (Kathy) Klay of Springfield, Charles



(Carla) Klay of Medway, Patricia (Charles) Cox of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Robert (Dara) Klay of Pensacola, Florida. Also surviving are several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Hullibarger of Lima; and two



nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Charles on April 26, 2001, and a son, David on September 13, 1974. Dorothy's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor R.C. McDonald presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. Memories and condolences may be shared at



