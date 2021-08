KLATT, Frank



Frank Klatt, 93, formerly of Dayton, OH died 07/31/21.



Retired aerospace engineer. Survived by widow Bonnie. Model train enthusiast. Known for his garden railway exhibit at his home in Beavercreek, OH. Rites 2:00 p.m. Friday 08//06/21, at Miller Funeral Home in St. Marys, OH.



Visitation 12:00noon - 2:00p.m. on Friday. Complete obituary



