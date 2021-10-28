KITZEROW, Richard Alan "Dick"



80, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lucille Kitzerow and sister, Judy Kitzerow.



Dick is survived by his loving wife of nearly 52 years,



Barbara (Hold) Kitzerow, son Jeffrey Alan Kitzerow



(Heather) of Hebron, KY, grandson Kyle McLain, sisters Dianne (Ed) Phillips, Joy Joyce and many nieces and nephews.



Dick worked as an electrical engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 30 years, retiring in 1999. After retirement he enjoyed photography, gardening and playing the piano.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. A special thank you to the staff for their loving and care and support.



A Celebration of Dick's life will be held privately at a later date at the convenience of the family.



To leave a memory of Dick or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

