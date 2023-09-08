KITTS, Elizabeth "Betty"



KITTS, Elizabeth "Betty", passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Aventura at Oakwood Village with her family at her side. She was Born February 25, 1939, the daughter of Emmett and Pauline Morris. She was a graduate of Tecumseh High School and Saint Francis School of Nursing. Betty worked on the pediatric floor of Mercy Hospital for 27 years. She was instrumental in the Scrubby Bear program through which she taught thousands of school children the importance of hand washing. Betty loved spending time with her dogs and her family and was most joyful when she was with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty is survived by her two children and spouses, Randy and Ana Kitts and Kelley and Dwaine Mathews; four grandchildren Zack (fiancé Olivia Stewart) Kitts, Mallory (Billy) Tecklenburg, Elizabeth (Nick) Mathews, and Elysa (Ben) Trick; seven great grandchildren, Lilly, Jack, Maddie, Kinsley, Kolbie, Kara and Kate; two sisters, Catherine Gravenkemper and Emma Jo (Mike) Burke; one aunt, Erma Cafeo; nieces and nephews, Jeannie Anders, Tony Gravenkemper, Chris Gravenkemper, Paula Herzog, Tammy Laughlin, Kim Parker, and Katie Sloan. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Franklin in 2010; two sisters and brothers-in-laws, Dennis and Marjorie Parker and Robert and Helen Kerr; a brother-in-law, Carl Gravenkemper; and a niece, Denise Hufford. Betty's body was donated to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. Family will receive visitors and friends Saturday, September 9 from 10:00am to 12:00pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with a memorial service following at 12:00pm with Pastor Jeremy Hudson officiating. The family would like to thank Dr. To and the staff of Oakwood Assisted Living and Glaesner Rehab Center for the kind and dedicated care they continually provided for Betty. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.



