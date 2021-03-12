KITCHIN, Stewart Lee



Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, husband, and friend passed away March 5 from complications of COVID-19. He was born June 26, 1943, in Waterville, Maine, and served in the U.S.M.C. in Vietnam. He worked in



machine sales and traveled extensively throughout his career, eventually making the Miami Valley his home. He was active with his church and loved to garden. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannette; brother, Dean; brother,



Darryl; and father, Norris, who was killed in WWII. He is



survived by his wife of 25 years, Elaine; five children; two stepchildren; 22 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; as well as two brothers and one sister. A memorial service will be announced for both the Dayton area and his hometown of Waterville, ME. He has donated his remains to Boonshoft School of Medicine to further the study of disease and COVID. He will be interred in the family plot in Fairfield, ME.

