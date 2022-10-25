KITCHEN, Patricia K.



81, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, in The Reserve at Spring Hill. Patricia was born June 26, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Maxine (Frock) Bell. She was a Chief X-Ray Technologist for Mercy Medical Center for 40 years and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Patricia was also a former member of Northwood Hills Country Club. Survivors include one daughter, Julie (Scott) Wernert; one grandson, Colton; a brother, Jack; sister-in-law, Becki Baker; and three nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2019. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

