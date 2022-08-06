KISSEL, Ronald Dean



Ronald Dean Kissel, 77 of Canton, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at The Manor at Bridgemill. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Thursday, August 11th from 10am to 12pm. The funeral will follow at 12pm in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home with Rev. David Knight officiating. Interment will follow at 2pm at Georgia National Cemetery. He is survived by: Wife - Linda Kissel of Canton; Son - Gregory (Rebecca) Kissel of Riverview, FL; Son - Jeffrey (Lauren) Kissel of Canton; Daughter - Marcia Jo (Seth) Julin of Lafayette; Daughter - Darlene (Justin) Hanzlik of Canton; Sister - Cheryl (Tom) Morris of Colorado Springs, CO; Grandchildren - Brittany Girard, Caleb Julin, Lucas Hanzlik, Wesley Kissel, Sean Kissel, Lila Kissel; Great-Grandchildren - Luke Girard, Julin Girard, Nate Girard, William Girard. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kissel family.

