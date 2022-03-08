Hamburger icon
KIRKWOOD, Dixie

KIRKWOOD, Dixie

Age 85, of Dayton, went home with the Lord on March 5, 2022. She was born on August 12, 1936, in Bridgeport, Ohio, to the Ruth Boone. Dixie was an amazing mom, and she loved her family. She enjoyed being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her

mother, Ruth Boone. Her memory will be cherished by her

loving daughters: Tina Mickel, Debra Kirkwood, and Tracy Boynton; her son: Maurice Kirkwood; 17 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00pm. A burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

