KIRKPATRICK,



Jeffrey Alan



May 23, 1949 - July 30, 2022



Jeffrey Alan Kirkpatrick, 73, passed away unexpectedly on July 30 2022, at his residence in Oxford, OH. Born in Springfield, OH, May 23 1949, to Robert R and Marcia (Bright) Kirkpatrick. Greenon HS Class of 67 and Miami U Class of 72, he worked as a self-employed contractor in Oxford. Survived by his mother and siblings Kathy, Diane (Lee) Hudson, their daughter Olivia (Rob) Cernat, and Tom (Franca Malaguti). The family is being served by Ogle and Paul Young Funeral Home in Oxford www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions if desired may be sent to www.savethemanatee.org.



His pain is gone, his work is done, now he can rest.