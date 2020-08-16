KIRKHAM, Michael T. "Mikie" Age 63, passed away peacefully at his home in Enon, Ohio, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 12:48 PM with his family by his side. He was born on August 17, 1956, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, to Lois (nee Tyree) Kirkham-Rumbaugh who preceded him in death and John M. Kirkham who survives in Medway, Ohio. Mikie enjoyed camping, drag racing, working on cars, and cuddling with his best dog Rudy. He was a Karaoke Super Star who especially loved time spent with his family and friends. In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving wife, Melissa A. (nee Shuff) whom he married on June 11, 2005. Mikie is also survived by 4 children, Mathew (Jennifer) Kirkham of West Liberty, Ohio, Jacob (Emily Howell) Ross of Enon, Ohio, Leigha (Clint) Hirtzinger of Fairborn, Ohio, and Whittney (Joe) Cochran of Springfield, Ohio; 2 sisters, Karen (Dave) Anderson of Xenia, Ohio and Cindy (Bobby) McCubbin of Enon, Ohio; 6 grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death in 1990 by his only brother, John. A celebration of life will be held on August 29th at his home from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at FerncliffCemetery.org.



