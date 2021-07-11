KIRKER, John Delmar



Age 89, of Dayton, passed away on July 4, 2021. He was born in West Union, Ohio, on January 26, 1932, the son of the late John William and Pearl Kirker. He was preceded in death by his parents; his



beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Ruth Kirker; and siblings,



Everett (Edith) Kirker, Edith (Adam) Mullen, Mildred



(Delbert) Baldridge, Milford (June) Kirker, Orlie (Elizabeth) Kirker, Ermine Kirker, Ralph (Veda) Kirker and Robert Kirker. John is survived by his loving children, Chris (Alan) Bertke and Eric (Susan) Kirker; grandchildren, Zach (Brooke) Bertke and Ali Bertke; great-grandchildren, Blair Kirker Bertke and Teddy Bertke; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Arnett; and many other loving family and friends. He served his country proudly by serving in the United States Army. John came from a lineage of those who served in the military. Three of his brothers were on the beach in Normandy on D-Day, and a total of 5 of his brothers served during World War II. He was a member of the SME,



Society of Manufacturing Engineers for many years. John



retired after 22 years from Tech Development in Dayton. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, sailing and spending time with his family. John had a brilliant mind and a kind heart. He was always there for those he loved. John will be greatly missed by all who loved him. The family wishes to



extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Randall Residence of Tipp City staff, the Physicians/Medical Staff who cared for him and especially his nurse, Beth, with Buckeye Home Health Care. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am, on



Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where a Celebration of John's life will begin at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John's memory to your local food bank or charity of choice. To share a memory of John with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

