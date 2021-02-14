KIRBY, Sondra A.



Age 79, of Dayton, born August 27, 1941, to the late John and Luzell Clark, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. A dedicated wife and mother, Sondra was an exceptional educator for over 36 years where her energy and smile brought out the best in all she touched. She leaves to cherish her memory her



husband of almost 60 years, C. Benjamin Kirby; children, Craig (Sophia), Cameron, Cindy B. HeavenNezCree; grandchildren, Zachary, Christopher, Maya, Hannah Grace; great-grandchildren, Arthur and Rosemary; a host of family members and friends. Walk-through visitation 9:00-11:00 am, Monday,



February 15, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 11:00 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to The Delta Foundation.

