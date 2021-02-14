X

KIRBY, Sondra

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

KIRBY, Sondra A.

Age 79, of Dayton, born August 27, 1941, to the late John and Luzell Clark, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. A dedicated wife and mother, Sondra was an exceptional educator for over 36 years where her energy and smile brought out the best in all she touched. She leaves to cherish her memory her

husband of almost 60 years, C. Benjamin Kirby; children, Craig (Sophia), Cameron, Cindy B. HeavenNezCree; grandchildren, Zachary, Christopher, Maya, Hannah Grace; great-grandchildren, Arthur and Rosemary; a host of family members and friends. Walk-through visitation 9:00-11:00 am, Monday,

February 15, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 11:00 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to The Delta Foundation.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.